July 29 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 9 bids for 29.84 billion rupees out of 82 bids for 109.74 billion rupees received at 2021 bond sale

* RBI accepts 74 bids for 79.66 billion rupees out of 178 bids for 183.10 billion rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI accepts 12 bids for 19.74 billion rupees out of 88 bids for 69.96 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI accepts 5 bids for 19.97 billion rupees out of 80 bids for 61.05 billion rupees received at 2055 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 53.42 percent on 3 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 89.4 percent on 1 bid at 2055 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 30.73 percent on 3 bids at 2021 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 51.97 percent on 10 bids at 2029 bond auction Source text : (bit.ly/2aOXg3m)