BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Aug 4 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.46 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 170 million rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 170 million rupees Source text : (bit.ly/2aRyjHN)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Says approved issue of non-convertible debentures of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 2 billion on private placement basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rlkYw5) Further company coverage: