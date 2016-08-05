US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Aug 5 Reserve Bank of India:
* Weighted average rate at 6.58 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Sets cut-off of 6.58 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Allots 10 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 195 billion rupees notified Source text: (bit.ly/2ayl9fX)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)