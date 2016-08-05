Aug 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 16 bids for 29.75 billion rupees out of 116 bids for 109.78 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 45.75 percent on 6 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 79 bids for 79.82 billion rupees out of 161 bids for 185.71 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI accepts 38 bids for 19.86 billion rupees out of 88 bids for 54.24 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 10.13 percent on 3 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 27.85 percent on 2 bids at 2045 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 87.7 percent on 10 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 12 bids for 19.89 billion rupees out of 92 bids for 105.17 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale Source text: (bit.ly/2aT2PQV)