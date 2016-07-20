July 20 Mattel Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.06, Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.02,
Q2 net sales $957.3 million versus $988.2 million last year
* Q2 worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands
were $553.7 million, down 8% as reported, down 5% in constant
currency, versus prior year
* "Remain broadly on track with our outlook for the year"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $5.54
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gross margin decreased 260 basis points in quarter, driven
mainly by the negative impact from changes in currency exchange
rates
* Q2 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands were
$346.3 million, up 3% as reported, and 6% in constant currency,
versus prior year
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $936.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)