Aug 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $820.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects capital expenditures to be on the low end of the
range at $160 million for fiscal
2016
* Anticipates low single digit increase in comparable sales
in Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.23; Q2 total net revenue $822.6
million versus $797.4 million
* Q2 consolidated comparable sales increased 3 percent
* Total merchandise inventories at the end of Q2 increased 3
percent to $422 million
* Expects Q3 2016 EPS to be approximately $0.40 to $0.41
* Q3 2016 ending inventory at cost is expected to be up in
low-single digits
