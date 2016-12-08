BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 BlackBerry Ltd
* BlackBerry says totality of the BlackBerry solution is called BlackBerry Secure and is grounded in the company's mobile software security platform
* BlackBerry unveils comprehensive mobile-security platform for the enterprise of things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazilian equity and currency markets plummeted on Thursday as fresh accusations against President Michel Temer dampened the outlook for his structural reform plans. Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th