Feb 2 Callaway Golf Co :

* Acquisition of Ogio International expected to contribute about $45 million in revenue for FY 2017

* Reports Q4 2016 sales $164 million

* Callaway Golf Company announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, reflecting continued sales growth, brand momentum, and market share gains as well as increased profitability and cash flows; and provides 2017 financial guidance

* Reports Q4 2016 sales up 7 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $1.28

* Callaway Golf Co says recognized a non-cash income tax benefit in Q4 of 2016 of $157 million

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Callaway golf co says for q4 of 2016, company's gross margin improved 530 basis points to 38.6% as compared to 33.3% for comparable period in 2015

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $935.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Callaway golf - estimates that its 2017 pro-forma gross margin will improve approximately 120 basis points from last year on a constant currency basis

* Sees 2017 gaap estimate earnings per share $0.17 - $0.23

* Sees 2017 gaap net sales $910 - $935 million

* Sees 2017 pro forma estimate earnings per share $0.21 - $0.27

* Sees 2017 pro forma constant currency estimate earnings per share $0.31 - $0.37

* Sees q1 2017 gaap estimate earnings per share $0.17 - $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $292.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 pro forma estimate earnings per share $0.19 - $0.22

* Sees Q1 2017 pro forma constant currency estimate earnings per share $0.21 - $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S