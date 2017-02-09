Feb 9 Activision Blizzard Inc :

* Announces 2-year stock repurchase plan of $1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33; Q4 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.65; Q4 net revenue $2.01 billion versus $1.35 billion

* Board approved repayment of up to $500 million of co's outstanding debt during 2017

* Sees CY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.72; sees CY 2017 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $1.70; sees CY 2017 GAAP net revenue $6 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.25; sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.51; sees Q1 2017 GAAP net revenue $1.55 billion

* Had 447 million monthly active users in the quarter

* 2017 cash dividend increased by 15% to $0.30 per common share