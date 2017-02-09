BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 9 Activision Blizzard Inc :
* Announces 2-year stock repurchase plan of $1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33; Q4 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.65; Q4 net revenue $2.01 billion versus $1.35 billion
* Board approved repayment of up to $500 million of co's outstanding debt during 2017
* Sees CY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.72; sees CY 2017 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $1.70; sees CY 2017 GAAP net revenue $6 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.25; sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.51; sees Q1 2017 GAAP net revenue $1.55 billion
* Had 447 million monthly active users in the quarter
* 2017 cash dividend increased by 15% to $0.30 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
