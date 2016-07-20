US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
July 20 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.5634 pct vs 6.5634 pct last week
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.7421 pct vs 6.8106 pct two weeks ago
* RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.39 rupees
* RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.70 rupees
Source - bit.ly/2abd6pR bit.ly/29LcN7f
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.