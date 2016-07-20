July 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.5634 pct vs 6.5634 pct last week

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.7421 pct vs 6.8106 pct two weeks ago

* RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.39 rupees

* RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.70 rupees

Source - bit.ly/2abd6pR bit.ly/29LcN7f