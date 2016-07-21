BRIEF-Subex's overseas unit repays loans
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 750 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2aeymeb (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 39 bids for 132.66 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)