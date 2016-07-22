July 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says partial allotment of 9.57 pct on 16 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 46.88 pct on 18 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 3 bids for 19.77 bln rupees out of 92 bids for 73.34 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 91.56 pct on 2 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 52 bids for 29.84 bln rupees out of 142 bids for 114.07 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI accepts 71 bids for 79.87 bln rupees out of 182 bids for 209.09 bln rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI accepts 1 bids for 19.94 bln rupees out of 100 bids for 75.28 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.7 pct on 1 bid at 2045 bond auction

Source text - bit.ly/29Ytldk

(Bengaluru newsroom)