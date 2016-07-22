July 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank says weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 7 day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank says allots 80.30 bln rupees at 7 day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 80.30 bln rupees

* India central bank says sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 7 day variable rate reverse repo auction

* Source text - bit.ly/2agleIB (Bengaluru newsroom)