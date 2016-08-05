BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 5 Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare
* June-quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees
* June-quarter net sales 10.03 billion rupees
* Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.56 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.19 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion