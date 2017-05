Aug 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank 12 states raise 135.75 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 122.50 bln rupees

* India cenbank says cut off on Gujarat at 7.60 Pct

* India cenbank says cut off on Kerala at 7.61 pct

* India cenbank says cut off on Rajasthan at 7.58 pct

* India cenbank says cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal at 7.63 pct

* India cenbank says cut off on Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana at 7.62 pct

* India cenbank cut off on Manipur at 7.69 pct, cut off on Odisha at 7.50 pct, Cut Off on Punjab at 7.52 pct

