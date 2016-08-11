US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Aug 11 Reserve Bank of India:
* Weighted average rate at 6.52 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction
* Allots 47.83 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 47.83 bln rupees
Source text - bit.ly/2aIlxak (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, May 16 European shares ended little changed on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma stocks, but a well-received outlook from Vodafone helped Britain's FTSE 100 touch a record high.