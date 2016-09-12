Sept 12 Reserve Bank of India:

* 14 states raise 167.75 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 163.25 billion rupees

* Cut off on Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand at 7.39 percent

* Cut off on Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra at 7.37 percent

* Cut off on Punjab at 7.28 percent, cut off on Nagaland at 7.49 percent

* Cut off on Gujarat at 7.03 percent, Andhra Pradesh at 7.42 percent

* Cut off on Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh at 7.38 percent

* Cut off on Meghalaya at 7.43 percent, Manipur at 7.48 percent, Haryana at 7.35 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2cPTAzw)