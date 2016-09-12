US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Sept 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* Sets cut off rate of 6.49 percent at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 25.29 bln rupees at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auctio ; gets bids worth 25.29 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2c9t31s
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors