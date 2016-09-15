BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
Sept 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* Sets cut off rate of 6.49 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 175.79 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 175.79 billion rupees
* Weighted average rate at 6.48 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2cQaeyI)
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago