Dec 19 Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology outlines plans for accelerated path to
U.S.FDA approval for larotrectinib (loxo-101) and provides
comprehensive pipeline update
* Loxo Oncology - expects to be in a position to report
top-line data for NDA dataset of larotrectinib in second half of
2017
* Loxo Oncology - plans to present clinical data from the
scout phase 1/2 trial in pediatric patients in mid-2017
* Loxo Oncology - larotrectinib program currently about 85%
enrolled to goal, plans to complete enrollment for primary
efficacy analysis in early 2017
* Loxo Oncology - expects to submit nda for larotrectinib in
late 2017 or early 2018 and a european marketing authorisation
application in 2018
