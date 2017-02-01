Feb 1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* Q4 global transcatheter heart valve therapy sales up 29 percent to $432 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales between $3.0 billion and $3.4 billion; Sees FY 2017 adjusted eps between $3.30 and $3.45

* Q4 EPS $0.73; Q4 adjusted EPS $0.75; q4 sales up 14 percent to $768 million

* Sees Q1 2017 sales between $760 million and $800 million; Sees Q1 2017 adjusted EPS between $0.79 and $0.89

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $759.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $779.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S