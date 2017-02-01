UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
* Q4 global transcatheter heart valve therapy sales up 29 percent to $432 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales between $3.0 billion and $3.4 billion; Sees FY 2017 adjusted eps between $3.30 and $3.45
* Q4 EPS $0.73; Q4 adjusted EPS $0.75; q4 sales up 14 percent to $768 million
* Sees Q1 2017 sales between $760 million and $800 million; Sees Q1 2017 adjusted EPS between $0.79 and $0.89
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $759.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $779.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)