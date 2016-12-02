US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 6.1557 percent
* RBI says India sells 200 billion rupees of 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 99.53 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fNNSDc
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.