US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI'S MSS auction for 1300 billion rupees on December 09, 2016 between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm
* RBI - auctions under MSS to be conducted for two cash management bills of 28 day and 35 day tenors for 650 billion rupees each
* RBI - auction under MSS to be conducted using multiple price auction method
Source text: bit.ly/2ha74ry
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)