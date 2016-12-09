Dec 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI'S MSS auction for 1300 billion rupees on December 09, 2016 between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm

* RBI - auctions under MSS to be conducted for two cash management bills of 28 day and 35 day tenors for 650 billion rupees each

* RBI - auction under MSS to be conducted using multiple price auction method

Source text: bit.ly/2ha74ry