BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Dec 8 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers:
* India auto industry body exec says impact of demonetisation on car sales will be more in rural areas, recovery will take longer
* India auto industry body exec says demonetisation will be a temporary disruption
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion