BRIEF-Fitch says government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
* Fitch: Government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
Dec 14 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank: allots 300.01 billion rupees at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 394.00 billion rupees
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 45.98 percent at cut-off rate at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2htsgcl
* Fitch: Government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access