US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money fall 29.7 percent year on year in week to Dec 23 versus growth of 14.3 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation down 163.6 billion rupees to 9.42 trln rupees in week to Dec 23
* RBI says currency in circulation down 40 percent y-o-y in week to Dec 23 versus up 13 percent year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2iqm3hI)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade