Dec 28 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fall 29.7 percent year on year in week to Dec 23 versus growth of 14.3 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 163.6 billion rupees to 9.42 trln rupees in week to Dec 23

* RBI says currency in circulation down 40 percent y-o-y in week to Dec 23 versus up 13 percent year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2iqm3hI)