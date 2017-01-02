US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* allots 255 billion rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction versus 500 billion rupees notified Source text: (bit.ly/2hF5blC) (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)