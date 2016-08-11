Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON India's Tata Steel has agreed the main terms of a deal to cut benefits for its British pension scheme in a move that will see the firm back a new plan that will pose less risk to the company.
Aug 11 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank buys 100 billion rupees of bonds under open market operation versus 100 billion rupees notified
* India cenbank sets 7.0304 percent cutoff yield on 8.12 percent 2020 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets 7.1760 percent cutoff yield on 8.83 percent 2023 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets 7.3130 percent cutoff yield on 8.33 percent 2036 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2036 bond at 110.54 rupees, buys 9.72 billion rupees under omo
* India cenbank sets 7.2755 percent cutoff yield on 7.95 percent 2032 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2032 bond at 106.32 rupees, buys 21.15 billion rupees under omo
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 109.24 rupees, buys 15.20 billion rupees under omo
* India cenbank sets 7.3061 percent cutoff yield on 8.33 percent 2026 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2026 bond at 107.12 rupees, buys 30.25 billion rupees under omo
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 103.99 rupees, buys 23.68 billion rupees under omo Source text: (bit.ly/2aUQw6f)
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme