Jan 31 Match Group Inc

* q4 earnings per share $0.27; q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29; q4 revenue $319.7 million, up 19 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $320.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* signed agreement to sell all of its non-dating business to St Unitas, deal is expected to close in first half of 2017

* q4 dating ARPPU was $0.53, consistent with prior year quarter

* q4 average paid member count grew 23 percent to 5.7 million

* Tinder more than doubled ending paid member count in 2016, growing from 0.8 million pmc at end of 2015