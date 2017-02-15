Feb 15 PepsiCo Inc :
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.97; Q4 core earnings per
share $1.20; Q4 revenue $19.52 billion, up 5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $19.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 core eps $5.09
* Sees 2017 organic revenue growth of at least 3 percent
* Sees 2017 net capital spending of about $3 billion
* Expects in 2017, about $10 billion in cash flow from
operating activities , about $7 billion in free cash flow
(excluding certain items)
* Says anticipates share repurchases of approximately $2
billion in 2017
* Says 7 percent increase in annualized dividend to
$3.22/share from $3.01/share, effective with dividend expected
to be paid in June
* Says forex translation is expected to negatively impact
reported net revenue growth by about 3 percent points in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
