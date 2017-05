Feb 16 Bombardier Inc :

* Q4 loss per share $0.12; Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.07; Q4 revenue $4.38 billion versus $5.02 billion

* 2017 guidance affirmed, on track to achieve all 2018 and 2020 targets

* Order backlog at Business Aircrafts $15.4 billion as at December 31, 2016 versus $17.2 billion as at December 31, 2015

* Order backlog at Commercial Aircraft 436 units as at December 31, 2016 versus 361 units as at December 31, 2015

* Order backlog at Bombardier Transportation $30.1 billion as at December 31, 2016 versus $30.4 billion as at December 31, 2015

* Q4 Business Aircraft revenue $1.65 billion versus $2.09 billion

* Q4 Commercial Aircraft revenue $699 million versus $644 million

* Q4 Bombardier Transportation revenue $1.95 billion versus $2.16 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $4.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $16.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S