US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Aug 23 * 17 states raise 147.75 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 140.75 bln rupees
* Cut off on Goa, Haryana, Odisha , Rajasthan At 7.57 pct
* Cut off on Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal at 7.58 pct
* Cut off on Jammu And Kashmir , Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura at 7.57 pct
* Cut off on Andhra Pradesh at 7.62 pct
* Cut off on Kerala at 7.59 pct
* Cut off on Gujarat at 7.56 pct
* Cut off on Punjab at 7.49 pct
* Cut off on Madhya Pradesh at 7.57 pct (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)