Aug 23 * 17 states raise 147.75 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 140.75 bln rupees

* Cut off on Goa, Haryana, Odisha , Rajasthan At 7.57 pct

* Cut off on Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal at 7.58 pct

* Cut off on Jammu And Kashmir , Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura at 7.57 pct

* Cut off on Andhra Pradesh at 7.62 pct

* Cut off on Kerala at 7.59 pct

* Cut off on Gujarat at 7.56 pct

* Cut off on Punjab at 7.49 pct

* Cut off on Madhya Pradesh at 7.57 pct