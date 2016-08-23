US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Aug 23 * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank says weighted average rate at 6.46 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank says allots 100.03 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 100.81 bln rupees
* India cenbank makes partial allotment of 96.13 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text - bit.ly/2bdVI26 (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)