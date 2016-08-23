Aug 23 * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank says weighted average rate at 6.46 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank says allots 100.03 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 100.81 bln rupees

* India cenbank makes partial allotment of 96.13 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

