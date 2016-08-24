BRIEF-Arfin India says approved amalgamation of Mahendra Aluminium with Arfin India
* Says approved amalgamation of Mahendra Aluminium Company Limited with Arfin India Limited
Aug 24 Reserve Bank of India:
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.48 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 106.41 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 106.41 bln rupees
Bengaluru newsroom
NEW DELHI, May 15 India's trade deficit widened for the second straight month in April to $13.25 billion, on the back of higher crude oil and gold imports, compared with $10.44 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.