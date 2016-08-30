China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
Aug 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.48 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank allots 100.08 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 142.53 bln rupees
* India cenbank makes partial allotment of 55.31 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
