Aug 31 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.5634 pct vs 6.6534 pct last week

* RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.39 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.6736 pct vs 6.6736 pct two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.76 rupees

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 10.49 pct on 29 bids at 91-day TBill auction

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 17.35 pct on 11 bids at 364-day TBill auction

(Bengaluru newsroom)