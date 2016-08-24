WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 Reserve Bank of India:
* Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.5634 percent versus 6.5634 percent last week
* India sells 80 bln Rupees Of 91-day treasury bills at 98.39 rupees
* Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.6725 percent versus 6.6511 percent two week ago
* India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.78 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2bv4U5z) (bit.ly/2blZ70x)
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Indospace form joint venture 'Indospace Core'