Sept 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank allots 354.40 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo; gets bids worth 354.40 bln rupees

* India cenbank makes partial allotment of 83.80 pct at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo

