US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Sept 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank allots 354.40 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo; gets bids worth 354.40 bln rupees
* India cenbank makes partial allotment of 83.80 pct at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo
Source text - bit.ly/2cb7cW0 (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)