Sept 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 33 bids for 79.94 bln rupees out of 218 bids for 284.81 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.84 bln rupees out of 110 bids for 80.36 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI accepts 1 bids for 19.98 bln rupees out of 83 bids for 70.94 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI accepts 47 bids for 19.72 bln rupees out of 143 bids for 133.14 bln rupees received at 2022 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 5.62 pct on 20 bids at 2022 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 66.4 pct on 14 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.1 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.88 pct on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction

Source text - bit.ly/2c4p8Wo

(Bengaluru newsroom)