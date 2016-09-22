Sept 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank makes partial allotment of 26.37 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank allots 150.01 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 164.10 bln rupees

