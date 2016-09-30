Sept 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 47 bids for 19.83 bln rupees out of 106 bids for 66.80 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 25.34 pct on 10 bids at 2024 bond auction

Source text: bit.ly/2cFLBs9 (Bengaluru newsroom)