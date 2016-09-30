US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 47 bids for 19.83 bln rupees out of 106 bids for 66.80 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 25.34 pct on 10 bids at 2024 bond auction
Source text: bit.ly/2cFLBs9 (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)