US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 6.49 PCT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION
* INDIA CENBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 6.48 PCT AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION
* INDIA CENBANK: ALLOTS 99.68 BLN RUPEES AT 7-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 99.68 BLN RUPEES (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)