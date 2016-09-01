BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 MyRepublic:
* Submitted its expression of interest to telecommunications regulator, formally expressing its bid to become fourth mobile operator in singapore
* MyRepublic is set to launch in australia at the end of 2016
* Outcome of the new entrant spectrum auction is expected to be announced in october 2016
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer