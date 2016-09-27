US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Sept 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.55 percent at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* Allots 2.75 bln rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 190 billion rupees notified
* Weighted average rate at 6.56 pct at 13-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2dnQvv5
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.