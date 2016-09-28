Sept 28 Reserve Bank of India:

* Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.5824 percent versus 6.6394 percent two weeks ago

* Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.5219 percent versus 6.5219 percent last week

* India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.84 rupees

* India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.40 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2drZpXW

bit.ly/2devAqJ