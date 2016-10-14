BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank approves reappointment of Uday Kotak as exec vice chairman, MD
* Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD
Oct 14 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 139.25 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 200 billion rupees notified
* RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: weighted average rate at 6.32 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2dbfbpr (Bengaluru newsroom)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 15) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% ---------------------------------