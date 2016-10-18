BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
Oct 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India Central Bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India Cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.21 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India Cenbank: allots 55.79 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 55.79 bln rupees
* Says approved issuance of new FCCBs