Oct 19 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3977 pct vs 6.3563 pct last week

* RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.43 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.4587 pct vs 6.4373 pct two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.88 rupees

