REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 Reserve Bank of India:
* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 6.24 PCT AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION
* INDIA CENBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 6.23 PCT AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION
* INDIA CENBANK: ALLOTS 56.30 BLN RUPEES AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 56.30 BLN RUPEES
Source text - bit.ly/2ekh4Sg (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)