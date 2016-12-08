Dec 8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp :

* Sees 2017 global sales of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion; sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.45

* Q4 sales are trending towards lower end of guidance

* Sees 2017 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $1.7 billion to $2.0 billion

* Q4 Surgical Heart Valve Therapy sales trending below oct guidance; Q4 critical care sales are trending consistent with guidance

* Sees Q4 2016 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales in the range of $415 million to $430 million

* Sees 2017 surgical heart valve therapy sales of $750 million to $790 million

* In 2017, continues to anticipate european regulatory approval for Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra System, Edwards Centera Valve System

* Sees 2017 critical care sales of $560 million to $600 million